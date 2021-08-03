Rotonda West calendar: Events coming up

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Rotonda West is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rotonda West:

Cruisin' on Dearborn Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Hundreds of cars and thousands of car lovers converge on Dearborn Street for this car show.

Monday Night Dinner Rotonda West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3436 Indiana Rd, Rotonda West, FL

AUCE Spaghetti The Public is invited! Gratuities are not included in the price of any meal. Thank you!

Line Dancing with Eve - Beginners Rotonda West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3436 Indiana Rd, Rotonda West, FL

Contact Eve at (941) 697-8733 or email Eve at moraghan@comcast.net $5 per person

Powerhouse ft Roxxy Diamond returns to The Sandbar Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1975 Beach Rd, Englewood, FL

We are back at Sandbar!!! Come enjoy the food, drinks and our music, we love this venue, always great crowd here!!

Crossfire Creek @ Snook’s Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 779 W Wentworth St, Englewood, FL

Crossfire Creek Band is a 5-pc New Country/Top 40 Country band based out of Tampa/Clearwater, FL that is bursting onto the country music scene with its unique flare and one of a kind performances...