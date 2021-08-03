Cancel
Rotonda West, FL

Rotonda West calendar: Events coming up

Rotonda West Digest
 3 days ago

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Rotonda West is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rotonda West:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TVQF_0bGQs1Ue00

Cruisin' on Dearborn

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Hundreds of cars and thousands of car lovers converge on Dearborn Street for this car show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzYgg_0bGQs1Ue00

Monday Night Dinner

Rotonda West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3436 Indiana Rd, Rotonda West, FL

AUCE Spaghetti The Public is invited! Gratuities are not included in the price of any meal. Thank you!

Line Dancing with Eve - Beginners

Rotonda West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3436 Indiana Rd, Rotonda West, FL

Contact Eve at (941) 697-8733 or email Eve at moraghan@comcast.net $5 per person

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44F3ZI_0bGQs1Ue00

Powerhouse ft Roxxy Diamond returns to The Sandbar

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1975 Beach Rd, Englewood, FL

We are back at Sandbar!!! Come enjoy the food, drinks and our music, we love this venue, always great crowd here!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcJXU_0bGQs1Ue00

Crossfire Creek @ Snook’s Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 779 W Wentworth St, Englewood, FL

Crossfire Creek Band is a 5-pc New Country/Top 40 Country band based out of Tampa/Clearwater, FL that is bursting onto the country music scene with its unique flare and one of a kind performances...

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West, FL
With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

