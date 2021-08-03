Ruidoso calendar: What's coming up

(RUIDOSO, NM) Live events are coming to Ruidoso.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ruidoso area:

New Mexico Sheriff’s Association Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Western States Sheriffs’ Association is comprised of Sheriffs and their command staff from 17 Western States that include Washington, Wyoming, Oregon, Utah, Idaho, California, Arizona, Nevada...

Janis Diane LIVE at Tall Pines — DiscoverRUIDOSO.com | Travel Information for Ruidoso, New Mexico Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2213 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Check out talented singer-songwriter Janis Diane sharing her original music live on the patio at Tall Pines Beer and Wine Garden Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2 pm.

YOGA FOR EVERYONE Ruidoso, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 Mechem Drive, BUDDHA YOGA ADOBE PLAZA, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Yoga for everyone, easy to moderate in a serene setting

Youth Flag Football Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 687 Hull Rd #659, Ruidoso, NM

The 2021 Youth Flag Football season is brought to you by Ruidoso Parks and Rec Registration fee: $65 Registration ends August 7th Tryouts August 21st 4pm-6pm Contact Ruidoso Parks and Rec at...

LIVE @ Win Place & Show Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

One of the most exciting groups in Texas bring their FULL BAND show to Ruidoso, New Mexico!