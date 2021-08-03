Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruidoso, NM

Ruidoso calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ruidoso Post
Ruidoso Post
 3 days ago

(RUIDOSO, NM) Live events are coming to Ruidoso.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ruidoso area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAcVG_0bGQs0bv00

New Mexico Sheriff’s Association

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Western States Sheriffs’ Association is comprised of Sheriffs and their command staff from 17 Western States that include Washington, Wyoming, Oregon, Utah, Idaho, California, Arizona, Nevada...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCInR_0bGQs0bv00

Janis Diane LIVE at Tall Pines — DiscoverRUIDOSO.com | Travel Information for Ruidoso, New Mexico

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2213 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Check out talented singer-songwriter Janis Diane sharing her original music live on the patio at Tall Pines Beer and Wine Garden Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAanH_0bGQs0bv00

YOGA FOR EVERYONE

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 Mechem Drive, BUDDHA YOGA ADOBE PLAZA, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Yoga for everyone, easy to moderate in a serene setting

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFRxU_0bGQs0bv00

Youth Flag Football

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 687 Hull Rd #659, Ruidoso, NM

The 2021 Youth Flag Football season is brought to you by Ruidoso Parks and Rec Registration fee: $65 Registration ends August 7th Tryouts August 21st 4pm-6pm Contact Ruidoso Parks and Rec at...

Learn More

LIVE @ Win Place & Show

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

One of the most exciting groups in Texas bring their FULL BAND show to Ruidoso, New Mexico!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso, NM
48
Followers
183
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
Ruidoso, NM
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Rec Registration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy