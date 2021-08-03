Cancel
Magnolia, MS

Coming soon: Magnolia events

Magnolia News Beat
Magnolia News Beat
 3 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Magnolia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Magnolia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMnsZ_0bGQrztQ00

SMRMC's Medical Foundation "OPERATION" 2021

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Foundation for Southwest Regional Medical presents... "OPERATION" A Fun Event! Wear scrubs or come casual. Games, Prizes, Fabulous Food and Bountiful Beverages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mulnI_0bGQrztQ00

LR2021

Chatawa, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3167 Old 51 S, Chatawa, MS

All registered CTK Student Leaders and Student Liturgical Ministers are invited to a multi-day retreat in preparation for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. This is a great opportunity to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21C9qP_0bGQrztQ00

Bookkeeping 101

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Save the date for August 7th, 2021 at 10am!! Bookkeeping 101 will be in session. Contact me to sign up! There will be a guest speaker with this session. Her Topic: Marketing Please take advantage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2JAS_0bGQrztQ00

MR./MISS BACK TO SCHOOL PAGEANT

Summit, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1156 College Dr, Summit, MS

DARLING DIXIE DIVA PAGEANTS MR./MISS BACK TO SCHOOL PAGEANT DATE: August 28, 2021 LOCATION: Southwest Mississippi Community College- Holmes Student Union (2nd floor auditorium) DEADLINE DATE TO...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2te8hm_0bGQrztQ00

Blessing of the Backpacks Sunday

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 500 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS

We invite all to begin the school year asking God to bless not only the backpacks, but our children and youth, as they begin a new academic adventure. Blessing of the Backpacks will be in both the...

