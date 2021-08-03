Cancel
Philomath, OR

Live events Philomath — what’s coming up

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 3 days ago

(PHILOMATH, OR) Philomath is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philomath:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDzwW_0bGQry0h00

August Dates TBD

Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24241 Cardwell Hill Dr, Philomath, OR

Date TBD Pinot Gris Weekend Tasting on the Terrace Deck Dates TBD Walk About Date TBD Dijon Vertical tastings Bottling 2020 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOEjV_0bGQry0h00

11th Annual Harvest Party - Volunteer Signups

Corvallis, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1749 Southwest Airport Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97333

Sign up to volunteer at the 11th Annual Harvest Party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtFig_0bGQry0h00

Raise The Curtain

Corvallis, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 361 Southwest Madison Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97333

This is an All Ages Drag Show for an LGBTQ+ Fundraiser with 8 entertainers. The proceeds will be donated to The Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Mt. Trombone Band

Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24241 Cardwell Hill Dr, Philomath, OR

Mt. Trombone Band – Saturday & Sunday, August 14th & 15th, 6pm – 8pm. Reservation appreciated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNse0_0bGQry0h00

Corvallis Farmers Market

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: NW 1st St, Corvallis, OR

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 - November 24, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9:00am - 1:00pm Location: 1st and Jackson Street in

