Live events Philomath — what’s coming up

(PHILOMATH, OR) Philomath is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philomath:

August Dates TBD Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24241 Cardwell Hill Dr, Philomath, OR

Date TBD Pinot Gris Weekend Tasting on the Terrace Deck Dates TBD Walk About Date TBD Dijon Vertical tastings Bottling 2020 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines

11th Annual Harvest Party - Volunteer Signups Corvallis, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1749 Southwest Airport Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97333

Sign up to volunteer at the 11th Annual Harvest Party!

Raise The Curtain Corvallis, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 361 Southwest Madison Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97333

This is an All Ages Drag Show for an LGBTQ+ Fundraiser with 8 entertainers. The proceeds will be donated to The Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Mt. Trombone Band Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24241 Cardwell Hill Dr, Philomath, OR

Mt. Trombone Band – Saturday & Sunday, August 14th & 15th, 6pm – 8pm. Reservation appreciated.

Corvallis Farmers Market Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: NW 1st St, Corvallis, OR

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 - November 24, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9:00am - 1:00pm Location: 1st and Jackson Street in