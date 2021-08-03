Cancel
Demopolis, AL

Demopolis calendar: Coming events

Demopolis Journal
Demopolis Journal
(DEMOPOLIS, AL) Live events are lining up on the Demopolis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Demopolis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wYEs_0bGQrx7y00

20th Annual Rural Fun Day & 5k Run

Thomaston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 133 6th Ave, Thomaston, AL

Celebrate rural Alabama with gospel singing, story telling, domino tournament, watermelon eating contest, old timey kid's games, health fair, 5K Run,wagon rides, quilting and basket weaving...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVgfk_0bGQrx7y00

Annual Eutaw Christmas Parade

Demopolis, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 N Main Ave, Demopolis, AL

Annual Christmas Parade starting at 4 PM, followed by Christmas Tree lighting, Santa Show, Refreshments by Eutaw Christian Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6lZL_0bGQrx7y00

Wednesday night Potluck

Butler, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 113 Pickens Ave, Butler, AL

Bring your favorite dish and join us for a good time of fellowship and a small devotional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf3c1_0bGQrx7y00

UWA Homecoming 2021

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 100 US-11, Livingston, AL

Save the date for Homecoming in Livingston! Check back often for details and schedule announcements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REDXp_0bGQrx7y00

True Crime Wagon Tour $10

Orrville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 9518 Cahaba Rd, Orrville, AL

History tells us that Cahawba grew from the frontier into a prosperous center of wealth and culture, home to some of the most affluent families in the state. Despite its short-lived grasp on...

Demopolis Journal

Demopolis Journal

Demopolis, AL
