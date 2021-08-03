Cancel
Marion, KY

Events on the Marion calendar

Posted by 
Marion News Flash
Marion News Flash
 3 days ago

(MARION, KY) Live events are lining up on the Marion calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEmEj_0bGQrwFF00

Aug. 25, 2021 – WKEC Board Of Directors Meeting

Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 435 Outlet Ave, Eddyville, KY

Eastern Kentucky University 111 Stratton Building 521 Lancaster Avenue Richmond, Kentucky 40475 Toll Free (877) 805-4277 © 1999-2021 KY Center for School Safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXiHD_0bGQrwFF00

W.W.A. Presents: SHOWDOWN! (Eddyville, KY)

Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Eddyville, KY

W.W.A. Presents: SHOWDOWN! Saturday August 7th, 2021! Lyon Convention Center (309 Lee S. Jones Park Rd Eddyville, KY 42038) Tickets: Front Row - $15! General Admission - $10 Doors Open at 5pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsEfQ_0bGQrwFF00

Old Eddyville Round Table Discussion

Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 143 Main St, Eddyville, KY

Explore all upcoming panel discussion events in Eddyville, Kentucky, find information & tickets for upcoming panel discussion events happening in Eddyville, Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJrSE_0bGQrwFF00

Annual Lake Barkley Chamber Golf Classic

Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Annual Chamber Golf Classic Friday, August 6, 2021 Mineral Mound Golf Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZ0y8_0bGQrwFF00

Tim Rhodes Live at Hu-B’s

Kuttawa, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1709 Lake Barkley Dr, Kuttawa, KY

Tim Rhodes Live at Hu-B’s at 1709 Lake Barkley Dr, Kuttawa, KY 42055-6118, United States on Thu Aug 05 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:30 pm

Marion News Flash

Marion News Flash

Marion, KY
ABOUT

With Marion News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

