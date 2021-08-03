Coming soon: Franklin events

(FRANKLIN, NH) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

Cruise Night Hill, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 24 Commerce St, Hill, NH

Guess what is back?!! Monday night Cruise Nights at the Hill Store! Have you been craving the Italian Sausage as much as us? We look forward to another great year and seeing everyone again! We...

Alcoholics Anonymous: Women's Meeting Group Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 283 Main St, Tilton, NH

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

Vacation Bible School Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 21 Church St, Franklin, NH

The Baptist Church of Franklin will be hosting a Vacation Bible School M-F August 16th - 20th from 5:30pm to 7pm; Sat 21st 9am to 12pm and Sun 22nd 10am. Theme: Treasure Hunt Ages 5 - 11 are...

Celebration of Life Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The children of BEA LEMIRE are Celebrating her Life with a gathering on August 8, 2021 at 63 Elkins St. from 1 pm - 4 pm.

Friday The 13th Games Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 124 Memorial St, Franklin, NH

Come join us at Odell park for Our Friday the 13th games under the lights. Players will get to ditch the uniform for the night and dress as their favorite horror movie characters. Family, Friends...