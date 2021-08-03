Cancel
Franklin, NH

Coming soon: Franklin events

Franklin Times
 3 days ago

(FRANKLIN, NH) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklin:

Cruise Night

Hill, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 24 Commerce St, Hill, NH

Guess what is back?!! Monday night Cruise Nights at the Hill Store! Have you been craving the Italian Sausage as much as us? We look forward to another great year and seeing everyone again! We...

Alcoholics Anonymous: Women's Meeting Group

Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 283 Main St, Tilton, NH

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

Vacation Bible School

Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 21 Church St, Franklin, NH

The Baptist Church of Franklin will be hosting a Vacation Bible School M-F August 16th - 20th from 5:30pm to 7pm; Sat 21st 9am to 12pm and Sun 22nd 10am. Theme: Treasure Hunt Ages 5 - 11 are...

Celebration of Life

Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The children of BEA LEMIRE are Celebrating her Life with a gathering on August 8, 2021 at 63 Elkins St. from 1 pm - 4 pm.

Friday The 13th Games

Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 124 Memorial St, Franklin, NH

Come join us at Odell park for Our Friday the 13th games under the lights. Players will get to ditch the uniform for the night and dress as their favorite horror movie characters. Family, Friends...

Franklin, NH
ABOUT

With Franklin Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

