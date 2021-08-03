Live events on the horizon in Pinckneyville

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Live events are coming to Pinckneyville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pinckneyville:

FREE SWIM donated by Fairview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 640 W Park St, Du Quoin, IL

Please join us for a FREE SWIM donated by Fairview Rehabilitation and Heathcare Center on Friday, August 6th from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The FIRST 50 PATRONS will get in FREE! Thank you Fairview...

American Thresherman Show / Pinckneyville, IL Pinckneyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 627 Ballpark Rd, Pinckneyville, IL

American Thresherman Show / Pinckneyville, IL is on Facebook. To connect with American Thresherman Show / Pinckneyville, IL, join Facebook today.

Bongo Pablo & Sam Smith at St Nicholas Brewing Company Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 S Oak St, Du Quoin, IL

Bongo Pablo & Sam Smith will be playing a live show at St. Nicholas Brewing Company in DuQuoin IL. Showtime from 6pm-9pm. Covers & Originals. Blues, soul, and country. Saturday August 21 2021...

DuQuoin State Fair / DuQuoin, IL Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

DuQuoin State Fair / DuQuoin, IL is on Facebook. To connect with DuQuoin State Fair / DuQuoin, IL, join Facebook today.

Shriner Fundraiser Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 900 S Jefferson Ave, Du Quoin, IL

Shriner Fundraiser at Du Quoin American Legion Post 647, Du Quoin, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 05:00 pm