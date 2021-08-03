Cancel
Wickenburg, AZ

Wickenburg calendar: Coming events

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Live events are coming to Wickenburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wickenburg area:

November Cattle Drive

Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 2801 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg, AZ

Join the cowboy along with 96.3 Real Country at the authentic Flying E Ranch in Wickenburg, Arizona. Come experience a taste of the true west as we round up stray cattle. If you’ve ever dreamed of...

Back to School Night

Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 260 W Yavapai St, Wickenburg, AZ

Join us as we get ready for a great new school year! Visit teachers and classrooms, have dinner with friends, sign up for sports, and more! Dinner on the Patio 5-7 p.m. Lions Den and Classrooms...

Annual 4-Corners Bluegrass Festival

Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 216 N Frontier St #1, Wickenburg, AZ

Held the second full weekend in November for over 20 years, this three day event has featured the Four Corners championship contests for fiddle, flat pick guitar, banjo and mandolin. It draws...

Blood Drive- August

Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 520 Rose Ln, Wickenburg, AZ

EVENT INFORMATION: Wickenburg Elks Community Blood Drive Sponsored by: Wickenburg Community Hospital Tuesday, August 17 8:00 am - 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 18 8:00 am - 2:00 pm Activity Room...

Annual Indian Arts Show & Sale

Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Pottery, Rugs, Jewelry, Paintings, Clothing, Food, & Dancers and Music. Saturday 9am to 5pm & Sunday 9am to 3pm.

