Richfield, UT

Live events on the horizon in Richfield

Posted by 
Richfield Journal
Richfield Journal
 3 days ago

(RICHFIELD, UT) Live events are coming to Richfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGHan_0bGQrp4A00

Erica Sunshine Lee

Salina, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 385 E 1620 S, Salina, UT

Email ericasunshinelee@gmail.com to RSVP! BYOB, BYO chairs, $20 suggested Donation per person goes directly to the artist. Listening house concert with stories behind the songs by erica Sunshine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38N8YU_0bGQrp4A00

DAA Fish Lake Twin Creeks Dive Along

Aurora, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Fish Lake is such a beautiful area. Come enjoy the nice diving and great company with a Dive Addicts dive-along. We would love to dive with you! You may also like the following events from Dive...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyDOf_0bGQrp4A00

Duchesne Girls Varsity Volleyball @ North Sevier

Salina, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 350 W 400 N, Salina, UT

The North Sevier (Salina, UT) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Duchesne (UT) on Tuesday, September 21 @ 6:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkAka_0bGQrp4A00

Richfield Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off

Richfield, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 700 South Main Street, Richfield, UT 84701

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftHTe_0bGQrp4A00

Crimson Canyons Adventure Run

Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 575 W 400 N, Richfield, UT

Description: The wild red rock canyons and rainbow hills around Richfield, UT, offer endless exploration and adventure; and is the ideal location for a trail run. This run links together several...

