Live events on the horizon in Belfast

(BELFAST, ME) Live events are coming to Belfast.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Belfast area:

Teen Musical Theater Camp Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Cancelled! Teen Musical Theater Camp at 17 Court St, Belfast, ME 04915-6429, United States on Mon Aug 09 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 01:00 pm

Steamboat Landing Summer Movie Series Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 34 Commercial St, Belfast, ME

Our Town Belfast will be hosting a free family-friendly four-part outdoor movies series to be shown at Steamboat Landing Park (34 Commercial Street) on a 20-foot inflatable movie screen. Movies...

Exhibition: Photographing Belfast’s Waterfront Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 256 High St, Belfast, ME

June 18 – August 29, 2021 Enjoy our summer exhibition: Photographing Belfast’s Waterfront: Then & Now. Gallery Open Hours: Wednesday – Saturday: 11AM – 3PM For more information about the show...

TUBA TUESDAY: TUBA SKINNY at Belfast Summer Nights Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 34 Commercial St, Belfast, ME

One of the many highlights of the summer. Tuba Skinny returns (HOOORAY) from New Orleans. Shake of those shoes, and let it loose! Formed in in 2009, Tuba Skinny has steadily evolved from a loose...

Sundays in the Park Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 34 Commercial St, Belfast, ME

Sundays in the Park, an event series produced in collaboration with Belfast’s Department of Parks & Recreation and the Belfast Bay Fiddlers, kicks off on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Steamboat...