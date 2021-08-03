Cancel
Belfast, ME

Live events on the horizon in Belfast

Posted by 
Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 3 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) Live events are coming to Belfast.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Belfast area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HTGK_0bGQrnXw00

Teen Musical Theater Camp

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Cancelled! Teen Musical Theater Camp at 17 Court St, Belfast, ME 04915-6429, United States on Mon Aug 09 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdzoK_0bGQrnXw00

Steamboat Landing Summer Movie Series

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 34 Commercial St, Belfast, ME

Our Town Belfast will be hosting a free family-friendly four-part outdoor movies series to be shown at Steamboat Landing Park (34 Commercial Street) on a 20-foot inflatable movie screen. Movies...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtOow_0bGQrnXw00

Exhibition: Photographing Belfast’s Waterfront

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 256 High St, Belfast, ME

June 18 – August 29, 2021 Enjoy our summer exhibition: Photographing Belfast’s Waterfront: Then & Now. Gallery Open Hours: Wednesday – Saturday: 11AM – 3PM For more information about the show...

TUBA TUESDAY: TUBA SKINNY at Belfast Summer Nights

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 34 Commercial St, Belfast, ME

One of the many highlights of the summer. Tuba Skinny returns (HOOORAY) from New Orleans. Shake of those shoes, and let it loose! Formed in in 2009, Tuba Skinny has steadily evolved from a loose...

Sundays in the Park

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 34 Commercial St, Belfast, ME

Sundays in the Park, an event series produced in collaboration with Belfast’s Department of Parks & Recreation and the Belfast Bay Fiddlers, kicks off on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Steamboat...

Belfast Post

Belfast Post

Belfast, ME
With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

