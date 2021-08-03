Cancel
Fort Irwin, CA

Fort Irwin events calendar

Fort Irwin News Beat
Fort Irwin News Beat
 3 days ago

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Fort Irwin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Irwin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKovH_0bGQrlmU00

Silver Valley Fire Alliance Comedy Show

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 841 Barstow Rd, Barstow, CA

Silver Valley Fire Alliance Comedy Show Sponsored by Golden State Water Company Please join the Silver Valley Fire Alliance on Saturday, August 14th for an evening full of fun, laughter and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AByEG_0bGQrlmU00

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Families® for Military Families

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 156-174 Saipan Ave, Barstow, CA

It’s no secret that many families today are in trouble. Being a member of a military family poses a unique set of challenges. Among the normal problems faced by families, military families must...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueVdc_0bGQrlmU00

Summer Slam

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 580 Victor St, Barstow, CA

828 Records Presents Summer Slam, with Live performances by many Artists in the local area. Also check out other

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Np2d_0bGQrlmU00

La Balade des deux forêts. Jour 5 du Tour Piéton du Grand Paris

Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Avenue du Général Leclerc, 92310 Boulogne-Billancourt

La Balade des deux forêts, du Pont de Sèvres à Versailles, par le Domaine de Saint-Cloud et la forêt de Fausses-Reposes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tzhba_0bGQrlmU00

Military Affairs Committee

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 1520 E Main St, Barstow, CA

Come and join the Military Affairs Committee as we meet the second Tuesday of each month.

Learn More

Fort Irwin News Beat

Fort Irwin News Beat

Fort Irwin, CA
With Fort Irwin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

