Fort Irwin events calendar

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Fort Irwin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Irwin area:

Silver Valley Fire Alliance Comedy Show Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 841 Barstow Rd, Barstow, CA

Silver Valley Fire Alliance Comedy Show Sponsored by Golden State Water Company Please join the Silver Valley Fire Alliance on Saturday, August 14th for an evening full of fun, laughter and...

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Families® for Military Families Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 156-174 Saipan Ave, Barstow, CA

It’s no secret that many families today are in trouble. Being a member of a military family poses a unique set of challenges. Among the normal problems faced by families, military families must...

Summer Slam Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 580 Victor St, Barstow, CA

828 Records Presents Summer Slam, with Live performances by many Artists in the local area. Also check out other

La Balade des deux forêts. Jour 5 du Tour Piéton du Grand Paris Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Avenue du Général Leclerc, 92310 Boulogne-Billancourt

La Balade des deux forêts, du Pont de Sèvres à Versailles, par le Domaine de Saint-Cloud et la forêt de Fausses-Reposes.

Military Affairs Committee Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 1520 E Main St, Barstow, CA

Come and join the Military Affairs Committee as we meet the second Tuesday of each month.