Warren, AR

Events on the Warren calendar

Warren Times
Warren Times
 3 days ago

(WARREN, AR) Live events are lining up on the Warren calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biLDW_0bGQrktl00

Matthew Hughes Live In Concert

Dumas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Matthew Hughes Live At Clayboys Sports bar August 14th 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHhcs_0bGQrktl00

Tunican Chapter of Arkansas Archeological Society - August Business Meeting

Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 346 University Dr, Monticello, AR

The Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society is holding its first in-person business meeting since the beginning of 2020. Whether you consider yourself on old hand or want to get...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCdAp_0bGQrktl00

HopePlace Fordyce 2021 Fundraising Banquet

Fordyce, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 300 U.S. 79, Fordyce, AR 71742

HopePlace Fordyce is a nonprofit pregnancy and family resource center. Join us this evening in person or online to support this ministry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZNI7_0bGQrktl00

Musical-Dinner-Show, Ratskeller Ludwigsburg

Dermott, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: Wilhelmstraße 13, 71638 Ludwigsburg

Das Phantom der Oper, ABBA und Evita bitten zu Tisch M&M Events – Die Show Profis zu Gast im Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Tauchen Sie ein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eq3lc_0bGQrktl00

Crossett Farmers Market

Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7am - Until Location: 900 block of Main Street

