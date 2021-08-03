Events on the Warren calendar

(WARREN, AR) Live events are lining up on the Warren calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

Matthew Hughes Live In Concert Dumas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Matthew Hughes Live At Clayboys Sports bar August 14th 10:00 pm

Tunican Chapter of Arkansas Archeological Society - August Business Meeting Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 346 University Dr, Monticello, AR

The Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society is holding its first in-person business meeting since the beginning of 2020. Whether you consider yourself on old hand or want to get...

HopePlace Fordyce 2021 Fundraising Banquet Fordyce, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 300 U.S. 79, Fordyce, AR 71742

HopePlace Fordyce is a nonprofit pregnancy and family resource center. Join us this evening in person or online to support this ministry.

Musical-Dinner-Show, Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Dermott, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: Wilhelmstraße 13, 71638 Ludwigsburg

Das Phantom der Oper, ABBA und Evita bitten zu Tisch M&M Events – Die Show Profis zu Gast im Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Tauchen Sie ein

Crossett Farmers Market Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7am - Until Location: 900 block of Main Street