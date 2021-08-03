Cancel
Sitka News Watch

Live events on the horizon in Sitka

 3 days ago

(SITKA, AK) Live events are lining up on the Sitka calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sitka:

Alaska Day Festival

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Naturally, Alaskans would want to commemorate the purchase of their state from the Russians in 1867. A re-enactment ceremony, period costume ball, parade, and contests mark the occasion. Visitors...

Mariner's First Aid & CPR

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1308 Sawmill Creek Rd, Sitka, AK

Mariner's First Aid & CPR is on Facebook. To connect with Mariner's First Aid & CPR, join Facebook today.

Daily Reprieve Group

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

The Daily Reprieve Group Sunday meeting is a topic meeting, with the topic coming from Daily Reflections. This is an Open meeting.

Sitka, AK
With Sitka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

