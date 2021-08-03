Nebraska City calendar: What's coming up

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Live events are coming to Nebraska City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nebraska City area:

Daddy Longlegs at the Tree Adventure Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2611 Arbor Ave, Nebraska City, NE

You’ve seen them all your life, but did you know that Daddy Longlegs are NOT actually spiders? So what ARE they? We say, "Fascinating!"



2021 Nebraska City Sports Challenge Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Completly Free Sports VBS for ages 5-12. Football, Water games, soccer, Basketball camps; Bounce houses, Zorb Balls, snacks and prizes for bringing guests!

Farm to Fork Overnight Package Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Sylvan Rd, Nebraska City, NE

It's a culinary highlight held each August in downtown Nebraska City! The annual Farm to Fork offers a multi-course, family-style dining experience featuring dishes created by regional...

Mark Irvin Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 1800 14th Ave, Nebraska City, NE

Mark Irvin is a music educator, singer/songwriter, recording artist, and freelance musician from Omaha, Nebraska. Mark was a self-taught musician out of high school and then spent most of the next...

The Dream Switch Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 806 1st Ave, Nebraska City, NE

The Dream Switch is an original community concert event featuring LIVE music, performed by Nebraska\'s own rising star, Andrea von Kampen. Set to a pop-folk blend, The Dream Switch explores sense...