Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska City, NE

Nebraska City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Nebraska City Post
Nebraska City Post
 3 days ago

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Live events are coming to Nebraska City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nebraska City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt6ge_0bGQrhFa00

Daddy Longlegs at the Tree Adventure

Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2611 Arbor Ave, Nebraska City, NE

You’ve seen them all your life, but did you know that Daddy Longlegs are NOT actually spiders? So what ARE they? We say, "Fascinating!"\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHRjb_0bGQrhFa00

2021 Nebraska City Sports Challenge

Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Completly Free Sports VBS for ages 5-12. Football, Water games, soccer, Basketball camps; Bounce houses, Zorb Balls, snacks and prizes for bringing guests!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Di080_0bGQrhFa00

Farm to Fork Overnight Package

Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Sylvan Rd, Nebraska City, NE

It's a culinary highlight held each August in downtown Nebraska City! The annual Farm to Fork offers a multi-course, family-style dining experience featuring dishes created by regional...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlQrq_0bGQrhFa00

Mark Irvin

Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 1800 14th Ave, Nebraska City, NE

Mark Irvin is a music educator, singer/songwriter, recording artist, and freelance musician from Omaha, Nebraska. Mark was a self-taught musician out of high school and then spent most of the next...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGreu_0bGQrhFa00

The Dream Switch

Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 806 1st Ave, Nebraska City, NE

The Dream Switch is an original community concert event featuring LIVE music, performed by Nebraska\'s own rising star, Andrea von Kampen. Set to a pop-folk blend, The Dream Switch explores sense...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City, NE
40
Followers
196
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nebraska City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska City, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Nebraska City, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm To Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy