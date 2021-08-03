Cancel
Wellston, OH

Live events Wellston — what's coming up

Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 3 days ago

(WELLSTON, OH) Wellston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wellston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBuDY_0bGQrgMr00

American Legion Saturday Night Karaoke

Wellston, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:55 PM

Address: 1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston, OH

Saturday Night with OTB at the American Legion in Wellston. We are including Music Bingo with oldies Country music as well. So play Bingo, Dance & Sing Karaoke!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAHR7_0bGQrgMr00

Brews Brothers LIVE!

Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 495 Ralph St, Jackson, OH

Catch the Brews Brothers in Jackson at Rowdy’s Smokehouse! Brews, Blues & BBQ!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzisB_0bGQrgMr00

ICCS Krav Maga - Personal Protection & Tactical Handgun

Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1115 Barton Rd, Jackson, OH

Sharir Richman is coming from Israel to teach this 2-day course in Israeli-style PERSONAL PROTECTION & TACTICAL HANDGUN! About this Event ICCS Krav Maga-Pro Division is excited to be teaming up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZEtX_0bGQrgMr00

1st Annual Zaleski VFD Fireman's Festival

Zaleski, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Commercial Square, Zaleski, OH

Please join us for a fun filled day of events. Zaleski Vol. Fire Dept. will be serving our world famous fish from 10am to 6pm. There will be games and entertainment for the whole family. Events...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMOxP_0bGQrgMr00

Toby Keith at the Jackson County Fair

Wellston, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 96 Meadow Run Rd, Wellston, OH

Tickets will go ON SALE Friday, December 13th at 8:00 AM

Wellston Today

Wellston Today

Wellston, OH
ABOUT

With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

