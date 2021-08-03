Live events Mammoth Lakes — what’s coming up

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mammoth Lakes calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mammoth Lakes area:

Mammoth Rocks Motorcycle Rally 2021 Mammoth Lakes, CA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1111 Forest Trail, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Motorcycle Rally in connection with Mammoth Rocks Concerts on August 27th and 28th.

Crowley Lake Stillwater Classic Mammoth Lakes, CA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1149 S Landing Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Please note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the event website for the most up-to-date information. Fly fishing fundraiser event at Crowley...

Share a Condo In Mammoth or Car Pool for the 2021-2022 snow season? Mammoth Lakes, CA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 137 Laurel Mountain Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Dear Snow Lovers, When Mammoth snow season starts in early November, I plan to go up opening week and most weekends all season. I always arrange weekly car pools and condo shares, so if you want...

ENDURO/ALL MOUNTAIN MTB Clinic-Mammoth Mountain Mammoth Lakes, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10001 Minaret Rd #2110, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Join us at the world class Mammoth Mountain Resort for our All Mountain Enduro Clinic: Mammoth Mountain- 8:45am-4pm (until last chair). *2- Day Lift Ticket Included-*ask us about discount if you...

Elevate Outdoor Yoga Series: Yoga Sculpt Mammoth Lakes, CA

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: Sawmill Cutoff, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Join Elevate Mammoth for a donation-based Yoga Sculpt class at Shady Rest Park from 7:45 - 8:30am. No advanced reservations required. Please bring a yoga mat, towel, and water. Open to all ages...