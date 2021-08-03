Live events coming up in Rockdale
(ROCKDALE, TX) Rockdale has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockdale:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: Cameron, TX
Farmer's Market Fridays 10:00 am - 4:00 pm or sold out Watch for signs and weather permitting, the Farmer's Market will be open most weekends at Cameron City Park
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 7676 County Road 247, Caldwell, TX 77836
Join us at Boswell Porter 4-H Shooting Range for a fun day of clay shooting. Proceeds will benefit Texas Lions Camp, scholarships, and more!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Get to know your school! Faculty Meet & Greet Learn campus expectations Snacks, Fun, & Games For a full schedule of activities, email Mrs. White at awhite@rockdaleisd.net
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 2208 W 4th St, Cameron, TX
Curtis Grimes, William Michael Morgan, David Adam Byrnes, and Brian Callihan at Country City Saloon at 2021-11-27
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 299 N Main St, Thorndale, TX
The Thorndale (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Dawson (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.
