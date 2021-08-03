Cancel
Rockdale Post

Live events coming up in Rockdale

Posted by 
 3 days ago

(ROCKDALE, TX) Rockdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockdale:

Farmer's Market Most Weekends at Cameron City Park

Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Cameron, TX

Farmer's Market Fridays 10:00 am - 4:00 pm or sold out Watch for signs and weather permitting, the Farmer's Market will be open most weekends at Cameron City Park

College Station Evening Lions Club 6th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot

Caldwell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 7676 County Road 247, Caldwell, TX 77836

Join us at Boswell Porter 4-H Shooting Range for a fun day of clay shooting. Proceeds will benefit Texas Lions Camp, scholarships, and more!

6th Grade Tiger Camp

Rockdale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Get to know your school! Faculty Meet & Greet Learn campus expectations Snacks, Fun, & Games For a full schedule of activities, email Mrs. White at awhite@rockdaleisd.net

Curtis Grimes

Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 2208 W 4th St, Cameron, TX

Curtis Grimes, William Michael Morgan, David Adam Byrnes, and Brian Callihan at Country City Saloon at 2021-11-27

Dawson Varsity Football @ Thorndale

Thorndale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 299 N Main St, Thorndale, TX

The Thorndale (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Dawson (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

