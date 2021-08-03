What’s up Litchfield: Local events calendar

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Live events are coming to Litchfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Litchfield area:

Skibbereen at Litchfield Pickers Market Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 400 N State St, Litchfield, IL

Downstate will perform LIVE at the Litchfield Pickers Market on Sunday, August 8 from 9 AM to 11:30 AM. Concert is free.

Lego Club @ Hillsboro Area Public Library District- Hillsboro, IL Hillsboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 214 School St, Hillsboro, IL

Come join us at Lego Club…..Where “Everything Is Awesome!” Every Monday & Wednesday from 1 PM – 5 PM at the Hillsboro Area Public Library District Open to All Ages No Library Card Required! Event...

26th Annual Panther Open Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

26th Annual Panther Open will be held at The Litchfield Country Club on August 14th. We will have two different tee times this year. Tee times will be 7:30am and 1:00pm, if we do not have enough...

Chicago Farmer and The Field Notes - Old Settlers Wednesday! Hillsboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Imagine Hillsboro is once again partnering with Old Settlers to bring you this FREE SHOW! Thank you to our sponsors for keeping these shows FREE! Opera House Brewing Company Bank of Hillsboro CNB...

2nd Annual Hank & Blank Memorial Car Show Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 718 Old Rte 66 S, Litchfield, IL

Join us for one of the best car shows on Route 66 in Illinois! Last year we had well over 100 cars and bikes and this year is going to be huuuuugggggeeee!!! All proceeds go to the Land of Lincoln...