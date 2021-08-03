Marathon calendar: What's coming up

(MARATHON, FL) Live events are lining up on the Marathon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marathon:

PASTEL POPSTARS & RAINBOW ROCKERS Big Pine Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 31109 Ave A Suite 5, Big Pine Key, FL

-3 DAY CAMP- PASTEL POPSTARS & RAINBOW ROCKERS Ages 4-7 Dates:8/4-8/6 Time: 9AM-12PM Cost: $135 ​ No need to hold the drama or calm down for this fun & sparkly summer dance camp! If you’re a...

Meet The Teacher Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3400 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL

Meet The Teacher will be held on campus Wednesday, August 11th from 1:30pm-3:00pm.

August Chamber Luncheon @ Castaways Restaurant Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1406 Ocean View Ave, Marathon, FL

Luncheons: 50+ in attendance/month Members-only event Keynote speaker each month on a business-related topic. Normally every 3rd Tuesday of the Month. 12:00 - 1:00 pm $16 per person Please RSVP to...

BINGO FUNDRAISER - AUGUST Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5101 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL

Come play BINGO - Sunday AUGUST 8th, 2021 - from 5pm to 7pm with host JJ Mills in the MCT Gallery! Your $5.00 Admission includes one First Round Bingo Card. Play unlimited Bingo Cards per round ...

Middle Keys Conchs Celebrate Breastfeeding Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

