Marathon, FL

Marathon calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 3 days ago

(MARATHON, FL) Live events are lining up on the Marathon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marathon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFSec_0bGQrXNC00

PASTEL POPSTARS & RAINBOW ROCKERS

Big Pine Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 31109 Ave A Suite 5, Big Pine Key, FL

-3 DAY CAMP- PASTEL POPSTARS & RAINBOW ROCKERS Ages 4-7 Dates:8/4-8/6 Time: 9AM-12PM Cost: $135 ​ No need to hold the drama or calm down for this fun & sparkly summer dance camp! If you’re a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01g2pU_0bGQrXNC00

Meet The Teacher

Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3400 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL

Meet The Teacher will be held on campus Wednesday, August 11th from 1:30pm-3:00pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtfnT_0bGQrXNC00

August Chamber Luncheon @ Castaways Restaurant

Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1406 Ocean View Ave, Marathon, FL

Luncheons: 50+ in attendance/month Members-only event Keynote speaker each month on a business-related topic. Normally every 3rd Tuesday of the Month. 12:00 - 1:00 pm $16 per person Please RSVP to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hO4xZ_0bGQrXNC00

BINGO FUNDRAISER - AUGUST

Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5101 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL

Come play BINGO - Sunday AUGUST 8th, 2021 - from 5pm to 7pm with host JJ Mills in the MCT Gallery! Your $5.00 Admission includes one First Round Bingo Card. Play unlimited Bingo Cards per round ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rMsd_0bGQrXNC00

Middle Keys Conchs Celebrate Breastfeeding

Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Explore all upcoming breastfeeding events in Marathon, Florida, find information & tickets for upcoming breastfeeding events happening in Marathon, Florida.

Learn More

Marathon Updates

Marathon Updates

