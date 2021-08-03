Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Plaine, MN

Belle Plaine events calendar

Posted by 
Belle Plaine News Flash
Belle Plaine News Flash
 3 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Belle Plaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Plaine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KObQ4_0bGQrWUT00

Force on Force Scenario Based Training

Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 17715 Valley View Dr, Jordan, MN

Force on Force Scenario Based Training is on Facebook. To connect with Force on Force Scenario Based Training, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TMyk_0bGQrWUT00

Adam Pearce of "The Voice" at U4ic Brewing (Belle Plaine, MN)

Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 23436 Union Trail, Belle Plaine, MN

Adam Pearce of "The Voice" at U4ic Brewing (Belle Plaine, MN) at u4ic Brewing, Incorporated, 23436 Union Trl, Belle Plaine, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYeH3_0bGQrWUT00

Ribbon Cutting/Open House

Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 215 Broadway St N, Jordan, MN

Ribbon Cutting/Open House is on Facebook. To connect with Ribbon Cutting/Open House, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zr3rp_0bGQrWUT00

Sunday Group Ride

Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 908 E Main St, Belle Plaine, MN

Group ride. Meet up at the Dealership at 9:30am. Kick Stands up 10am. We will take a scenic ride up west of the metro making it to Clearwater around lunch time to eat at Taco Gringo.

Learn More

Monthly Classic Car and Rat Rod Roll-In

Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 23436 Union Trail, Belle Plaine, MN

Monthly Classic Car and Rat Rod Roll-In at Belle Plaine, MN Come join us on the third Sunday of every month from May through September for a classic car and rat rod and hot rod roll-in! Enjoy some...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine News Flash

Belle Plaine, MN
19
Followers
206
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Plaine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belle Plaine, MN
Government
City
Jordan, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Clearwater, MN
Jordan, MN
Government
City
Belle Plaine, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Pearce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting Open House#Mn Group#Taco Gringo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy