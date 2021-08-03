Belle Plaine events calendar

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Belle Plaine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Plaine:

Force on Force Scenario Based Training Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 17715 Valley View Dr, Jordan, MN

Adam Pearce of "The Voice" at U4ic Brewing (Belle Plaine, MN) Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 23436 Union Trail, Belle Plaine, MN

Adam Pearce of "The Voice" at U4ic Brewing (Belle Plaine, MN) at u4ic Brewing, Incorporated, 23436 Union Trl, Belle Plaine, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm

Ribbon Cutting/Open House Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 215 Broadway St N, Jordan, MN

Sunday Group Ride Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 908 E Main St, Belle Plaine, MN

Group ride. Meet up at the Dealership at 9:30am. Kick Stands up 10am. We will take a scenic ride up west of the metro making it to Clearwater around lunch time to eat at Taco Gringo.

Monthly Classic Car and Rat Rod Roll-In Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 23436 Union Trail, Belle Plaine, MN

Monthly Classic Car and Rat Rod Roll-In at Belle Plaine, MN Come join us on the third Sunday of every month from May through September for a classic car and rat rod and hot rod roll-in! Enjoy some...