Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, NC

Denton events coming up

Posted by 
Denton Dispatch
Denton Dispatch
 3 days ago

(DENTON, NC) Live events are coming to Denton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Denton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sl7gE_0bGQrUj100

Itibapishe Iti Hollo Fellowship Day and Recognition Lunch

New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 44184 Cannon Rd, New London, NC

Itibapishe Iti Hollo's will be holding a Fellowship Day on August 7th 2021. We will also be serving lunch and giving some awards. About this Event Come on out to Itibapishe Iti Hollo's 2021...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q05Bh_0bGQrUj100

VISITA GUIADA al PALACIO REAL con GUIA OFICIAL

Gold Hill, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: s/n Calle de Bailén, 28071 Madrid

VISITA GUIADA AL PALACIO REAL + ENTRADA INCLUIDA: 22€ *Descuentos para niños, estudiantes, jubilados, desempleados, discapacitados, etc

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKx2e_0bGQrUj100

ESTOPA presenta GIRA FUEGO en Madrid (2ª Fecha)

Badin, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: S/N Avenida Felipe II, 28009 Madrid

ESTOPA presenta GIRA FUEGO en Madrid (2ª Fecha)| La entrada "ZONA INFLAMABLE" da acceso a la prueba de sonido.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wg1E_0bGQrUj100

Scallywags

New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Scallywags Hosted By 7 ROADS BAND. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at New London., Dance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngDWm_0bGQrUj100

Warrior Queen Autumn Retreat

Gold Hill, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 15720 Collie Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071

"Crowning the Warrior Queen Within" focuses on accepting ourselves, strengthening our resilience and stepping into our power fully.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Denton Dispatch

Denton Dispatch

Denton, NC
59
Followers
167
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Denton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, NC
City
Gold Hill, NC
City
New London, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nc Itibapishe Iti Hollo#Desempleados#Discapacitados#Madrid Estopa Presenta#Gira Fuego#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Beaufort County, SCblufftontoday.com

Sun City events

Events open to Sun City residents only; subject to change and updates will be posted to www.SunCityHiltonHead.org. By appointment only; please call 255-6880 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riverbend, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Soundwaves Wednesday. Hidden Cypress and Lakehouse outdoor pools, 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Beaufort County Bookmobile. Riverbend...
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. EXTENSIONS | GOLD COAST STYLE; 2. Sausage Fest Comedy: Secret Ladies Comedy Show Live; 3. Zeppelin Live - The International touring LED ZEPPELIN tribute band!; 4. Open Air Artisan Faire | Makers Market- Broadway Plaza; 5. House of Floyd - Tribute to Pink Floyd;
Lincoln County, NVlccentral.com

Venue holds community event

Bahbee’s Barn & Venue, known locally for hosting charity events and concerts, hosted a family Independence Day barbecue July 3. Hundreds of Lincoln County residents flocked to the venue located between Caliente and Panaca, and they were greeted with all kinds of fun. Outside, the owners of the establishment cooked up free hamburgers and hot […]
NEWS10 ABC

North County Weekend Calendar: A fast weekend for ‘Slow Food’

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Theatre Festival has plenty more show to show this weekend, with performances of the dinner comedy “Slow Food” set at the Charles R. Wood Theater. Families can also enjoy something for the kids at City Park, where “Cinderella Goes Disco” is set for noon on Friday as this year’s Kids PB&J Cafe.
Musicnextmosh.com

Kill The Imposter unveil U.S. tour + festival dates w/ The Convalescence

Share the post "Kill The Imposter unveil U.S. tour + festival dates w/ The Convalescence" Florida deathcore squad Kill The Imposter have announced plans to hit the road in support of their new album dubbed ‘The Violence Sessions‘ (released this past May). Kill The Imposter will be performing a string...
Shreveport, LAKTAL

Parade of trail riders event tomorrow in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Trail riders hit the streets of Shreveport tomorrow. It’s the Parade of Trail Riders and Block Party and it starts at 4 pm and ends at 10 pm. You can check the map below and catch the parade anywhere along the route. It’s hosted by Artspace and the Northwest Louisiana Trail Riders.
Georgia Statenowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia area events

As summer programs wrap up and the beginning of school nears, spend the last few weeks of July taking advantage of your local library’s programs and making memories at family-friendly events in (and around) Habersham. This week…. Monday the 19, join the Helen Public Library online for a story and...
Kay County, OKPonca City News

Fun in the Sun

Kay County Libraries serve as a guide to the world of information offering many reading resources, programs and special guest activities for children and adults throughout the year. Ponca City Library, 515 E. Grand Avenue, Ponca City. Call 580-767-0345, visit the website at www.poncacityok.com and follow on Facebook at Ponca...
FestivalPlainsman

Ravine Lake 2021 Summer Festival

After a COVID-imposed hiatus last year, the Ravine Lake Summer Festival returned Friday, with a broad selection of vendors set up in the relaxing atmosphere of Ravine Lake. The Festival continues today, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lifestylebaybusinessnews.com

Christmas In July Boutique Bash This Weekend

Whatever Ministry’s annual Christmas in July Boutique Bash is being held today and tomorrow at The Grounds in West Mobile. The ministry’s event is intended to aid participants in getting a head start on Christmas shopping with more than 100 vendors. There will also be food trucks, photos with Santa, giveaways and more. Promoting “a stroller-free, husband-free and stress-free shopping time as you shop with your gals,” Whatever Ministry uses the fundraiser to support its mission to “empower young girls and women by helping them find their true beauty, value and purpose.” General admission is $5, and the Girls Night Out event at 6-9 p.m. on July 23 costs $15.
Macy'sthebuzzmagazines.com

Fourth festivities in West U

West University families decked out in red, white, and blue gathered for a patriotic bike parade around Town Center and back to City Hall followed by family games at Colonial Park. Children rode their bikes, scooters, and wagons decorated with streamers and miniature flags. After being cancelled last year due to Covid, the traditional parade experienced a huge turnout, despite the rainy forecast. Pictured are Myla, Macy, and Molly Blankenship sporting matching red, white, and blue dresses. See “West U Fourth of July Parade 2021” for more photos and details by Buzz interns Abby Cowan and Ava Yu.
Tampa, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Riverwalk Festivals Coming Up

October 2, 10-6pm October 3, 10-4pm Tampa Riverwalk’s FALL MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL. We’ve got performances by local musicians, artists, food trucks, food booths, hand-makers & supported by community businesses, to bring that. Florida lifestyle culture, to YOU!. Your Tampa Markets – Riverwalk Open-Air Festivals. For More Information – Email...
FestivalEstes Park Trail Gazette

Autumn Gold Festival set for Sept. 25 & 26

One of Sunrise Rotary’s signature fundraisers, Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats and Bands, will take place in Bond Park on the last weekend in September: September 25 and 26. That weekend also includes a free day in Rocky Mountain National Park. This year’s Autumn Gold Festival features the...
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Free Family Fun Event: Saturday, July 24

Benton County Historical Museum and Society, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this Saturday. It starts at the newly opened Corvallis Museum at 411 SW 2nd Street in Corvallis, and promotes cycling along the bike path to the Philomath Museum at 1101 Main Street in Philomath and back. Creativity in...
Festivaltelegraphherald.com

Weekend Buzz: 5 local events to check out

Today through Sunday, Founders Park, Elkader, Iowa. Carnival, parade, farmers market, food vendors, beer tent, live music, fireworks and free sweet corn. Admission is charged for some events. $10 for unlimited rides carnival wrist band; $1 for individual ride tickets. More information: www.elkadersweetcorndays.net. Great Jones County Fair. Today through Sunday,...
Politicseasttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Chamber Events

Upcoming City, County, and Chamber Events Present a Fall Full of Fun!. Mount Pleasant, TX, July 28, 2021…Need another good reason to get your coronavirus vaccine if you have not done so yet? How about a full calendar of fun events taking place in Mount Pleasant and Titus County this Fall. Now more than ever, it’s so important to protect yourself, your family, and our community so that everyone can enjoy good health and the upcoming local activities that include:
Midland, TXOdessa American

Back to School Festival

Basin PBS has scheduled a Back to School Festival starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, 200 W. Wall St., Midland. Basin PBS teamed up with Centennial Park to host more than 30 local nonprofit organizations who serve families and children. Organizations will be set up around the park...

Comments / 0

Community Policy