Denton events coming up

(DENTON, NC) Live events are coming to Denton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Denton:

Itibapishe Iti Hollo Fellowship Day and Recognition Lunch New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 44184 Cannon Rd, New London, NC

Itibapishe Iti Hollo's will be holding a Fellowship Day on August 7th 2021. We will also be serving lunch and giving some awards. About this Event Come on out to Itibapishe Iti Hollo's 2021...

VISITA GUIADA al PALACIO REAL con GUIA OFICIAL Gold Hill, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: s/n Calle de Bailén, 28071 Madrid

VISITA GUIADA AL PALACIO REAL + ENTRADA INCLUIDA: 22€ *Descuentos para niños, estudiantes, jubilados, desempleados, discapacitados, etc

ESTOPA presenta GIRA FUEGO en Madrid (2ª Fecha) Badin, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: S/N Avenida Felipe II, 28009 Madrid

ESTOPA presenta GIRA FUEGO en Madrid (2ª Fecha)| La entrada "ZONA INFLAMABLE" da acceso a la prueba de sonido.

Scallywags New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Scallywags Hosted By 7 ROADS BAND. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at New London., Dance

Warrior Queen Autumn Retreat Gold Hill, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 15720 Collie Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071

"Crowning the Warrior Queen Within" focuses on accepting ourselves, strengthening our resilience and stepping into our power fully.