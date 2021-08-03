Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge events coming up

Posted by 
Breckenridge News Watch
Breckenridge News Watch
 3 days ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Breckenridge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Breckenridge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPd4t_0bGQrTqI00

Summer Book Fair

Cisco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 702 Conrad Hilton Blvd, Cisco, TX

The Cisco Writers Club is proud to present our first Author Showcase and Book Fair on August 5, 2021 at 6:00 - 8:00 PM. We will be hosted by The Sweet Shop in Cisco. We will feature local authors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShfGG_0bGQrTqI00

Blue Duck Winery!

Cisco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 507 Conrad Hilton Blvd, Cisco, TX

Blue Duck Winery! at Blue Duck Winery, 507 Conrad Hilton Blvd, Cisco, TX 76437, Cisco, United States on Thu Aug 05 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6GTq_0bGQrTqI00

Back to School Bash - Eastland, TX 2021

Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 599 Co Rd 570A, Eastland, TX

Back to School Bash span Aug 27 - Aug 28 (Friday, Saturday) span Solid Rock Camps

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aui6q_0bGQrTqI00

Lometa Varsity Football @ Ranger

Ranger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1842 TX-254 Loop, Ranger, TX

The Ranger (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Lometa (TX) on Friday, September 10 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQVSX_0bGQrTqI00

Blood Drive - Albany Community

Albany, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive at the First Baptist Church in Albany (109 N. Main St., Albany) from 1 - 6:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge, TX
36
Followers
200
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Breckenridge News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breckenridge#Live Events#The Cisco Writers Club#The Sweet Shop#Tx Blue Duck Winery#Tx 254 Loop#Ranger#The First Baptist Church#N Main St
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy