Dublin calendar: What's coming up

(DUBLIN, TX) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dublin:

Friday Fun Night at Texas Twisters Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 825 FM 205, Stephenville, TX

Join us for an evening of fun every Friday & Saturday Night! Entry includes pizza!

Chicken House Flea Market 2021 Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8080 US-377, Dublin, TX

Visit the Chicken House Flea Market, between Stephenville & Dublin! The Flea Market is open Saturday & Sunday every 2nd & 4th weekend of every month.

De Leon Peach and Melon Festival De Leon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 931 E Navarro Ave, De Leon, TX

106th De Leon Peach and Melon Festival One of the oldest Festivals in Texas. Great Food, Rides, Merchandise, Entertainment, And Tractor Pull. Theme: Alice in

Kolby Cooper w/ Palmer Anthony Stephenville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 2281 N, Stephenville, TX 76401

Kolby Cooper takes on Stephenville, TX at Twisted J with Palmer Anthony

Golden Saturday De Leon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 931 E Navarro Ave, De Leon, TX

Crafts and vendors, foods, variety tents, classic car show, kids entertainment, music, fun in the sun.