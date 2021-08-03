Dublin calendar: What's coming up
(DUBLIN, TX) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dublin:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 825 FM 205, Stephenville, TX
Join us for an evening of fun every Friday & Saturday Night! Entry includes pizza!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 8080 US-377, Dublin, TX
Visit the Chicken House Flea Market, between Stephenville & Dublin! The Flea Market is open Saturday & Sunday every 2nd & 4th weekend of every month.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 931 E Navarro Ave, De Leon, TX
106th De Leon Peach and Melon Festival One of the oldest Festivals in Texas. Great Food, Rides, Merchandise, Entertainment, And Tractor Pull. Theme: Alice in
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 2281 N, Stephenville, TX 76401
Kolby Cooper takes on Stephenville, TX at Twisted J with Palmer Anthony
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 931 E Navarro Ave, De Leon, TX
Crafts and vendors, foods, variety tents, classic car show, kids entertainment, music, fun in the sun.
