Monahans, TX

Live events Monahans — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 3 days ago

(MONAHANS, TX) Live events are coming to Monahans.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monahans:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQRPE_0bGQrQC700

Wednesday Night Bible Study

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3002 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX

Studying my book Evangelism on the Go! at Crescent Park Baptist Church in Odessa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzSF1_0bGQrQC700

2021 Parks Legato Farmers market

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7260 TX-191, Odessa, TX

Beginning in 2017, The Parks Legado Farmers Market strives to provide a space for interaction between West Texas farmers, bakers, artisans, and consumers. Our mission is to promote local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvCPg_0bGQrQC700

Yoga at the Museum

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4909 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX

Members! Enjoy Yoga at the Museum on Wednesday mornings at 8am for yoga classes taught by rOming Yoga. Bring your own mat and get ready to bliss your way through the rest of the week with a Yin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E03CT_0bGQrQC700

Fill in the Blank

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2734 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Fill in the Blank at Betty's Bobbin Box - Janome Dealer, Midland, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C35Z4_0bGQrQC700

City Council Meeting

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Members of the public who wish to submit their written comments on an agenda item must submit their comments on-line at Council Meeting Online Comment Card | Odessa, TX (odessa-tx.gov) or email at...

Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

