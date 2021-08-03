What’s up Lamar: Local events calendar

(LAMAR, CO) Live events are coming to Lamar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lamar area:

Back Injury Prevention Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Back Injury Prevention – This two-hour course provides the student with a different understanding of how the back and core supporting structures work, how to help prevent core injuries, lifting...

Colorado State Swim Meet Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1107 Parkview Ave, Lamar, CO

Come watch the kids from all over the state of Colorado compete in the state championship at the Lamar Pool!



Family Fun Time- Family Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 310 E Olive St, Lamar, CO

Join us while we learn ASL signs for members of our families! These signs can be used on an everyday basis! We will also be doing a craft!

Graveside Las Animas, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 15700 Co Rd HH, Las Animas, CO

Ernest Ray Ortega Ernest R. Ortega, 74, passed away on July 28, 2021 at his La Junta home. He was born on July 27, 1947 in La Junta to Matlde Martel & Mary A. (Aragon) Ortega. Ernest served in the...

Orphan Jon's "Bakersfield Blues Tour" Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 101 N Main St, Lamar, CO

It's OJATA's 2021 Summer Tour! Orphan Jon is bringing a new vibe, twist and feel to an already fun filled show that has kept him busy performing since he first landed on the Blues scene back in...