Fennville, MI

Fennville events coming up

Fennville News Flash
Fennville News Flash
 3 days ago

(FENNVILLE, MI) Live events are coming to Fennville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fennville:

Wyatt & Shari Knapp | Music In The Vineyards

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 6130 122nd Ave, Fennville, MI

Relax and enjoy live music with a breathtaking view of the vineyards. Music runs every Thursday from 5:30 - 7:30 and Saturday from 2-5pm, weather permitting. Admi…

Mardi Gras Weekend

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 6635 118th Ave, Fennville, MI

Mardi Gras Weekend at Campit Outdoor Resort, 6635 118th Ave, Fennville, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 pm

Lexi Adams LIVE at Crane's

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI

I grew up going to Crane's, mostly to pick delicious apples and then to grab a bite afterwards; it became one of my favorite family traditions! Now, I still get to continue the family tradition...

Holistic Yoga and Meditation Retreat at Lake Michigan

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 6723 122nd Ave, Fennville, MI

Our retreats are for all who would like to experience deeply relaxing and meditative lifestyle. Teachers earn Yoga Alliance CE Hours. About this Event

Guided Farm Tour! 12pm-1pm

Fennville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2975 65th Street, Fennville, MI 49408

A 45 minute outdoor guided tour of our family-run lavender farm!

