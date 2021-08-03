Cancel
Omak, WA

Omak events coming soon

(OMAK, WA) Omak has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Omak:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jukvN_0bGQrMuR00

Celebration of life

Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 9 Birch St S, Omak, WA

Here is Kimberley Taylor Harriman’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kimberley Taylor Harriman of Okanogan...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUbxH_0bGQrMuR00

Rock N Roll Car Show

Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 607 Okoma Dr, Omak, WA

Rock n Roll Car Show ~ all classics and customs welcome. Poker Run: 6pm. $10 buy in. Live music: Company Band. Food Vendors & Beer Garden Family Friendly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06t7fM_0bGQrMuR00

15th Annual Brewster King Salmon Derby

Brewster, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Brewster, WA

Please use Online Registration -- but you can click on "Download Mail-In Registration Form" at the right and mail in with a check payable to "Brewster Salmon Derby ".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47T1MO_0bGQrMuR00

Rotary Steak Night

Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, WA

Rotary Steak night is back for our third and final Fairgrounds Steak Night event of the summer and we are adding a twist for this event. A portion of the proceeds will be going towards our local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BDFr_0bGQrMuR00

City Council Meeting

Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2 Ash St N, Omak, WA

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84037979909?pwd=TWlBdE9ya0l5U214NDB2NExteUtYQT09 Meeting ID: 840 3797 9909 Passcode: 213976 One tap mobile +12532158782,,84037979909#,,,,*213976# US (Tacoma...

