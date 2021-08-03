Live events on the horizon in Mineral
(MINERAL, VA) Live events are coming to Mineral.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mineral area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 594 Yanceyville Rd, Louisa, VA
Women Against Warming at Yanceyville Christian Church, 594 Yanceyville Rd, Louisa, VA 23093, Laurel, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 4400 Byrd Mill Rd, Louisa, VA
Danny Kensy @ SMALL COUNTRY CAMPGROUND is on Facebook. To connect with Danny Kensy @ SMALL COUNTRY CAMPGROUND, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 208 Lake Front Dr, Mineral, VA
Join us at Lake Anna Taphouse for live music and local beer!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 212 Fredericksburg Ave, Louisa, VA
Leave home with your very own hand-dyed silk scarf! Students will get to create their own unique stencil designs, and dye them on to 100% silk scarves. Scarves are six feet in length, and the...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 4400 Byrd Mill Rd, Louisa, VA
*This event is for campers only!* Come camp with us to welcome PRIME back to Small Country! They'll be taking the main stage and rocking Liberty Park on Saturday night! This event is for campers...
