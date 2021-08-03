Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlevoix, MI

Live events on the horizon in Charlevoix

Posted by 
Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 3 days ago

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Charlevoix is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charlevoix area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVUqa_0bGQrJGG00

Defensive Pistol Fundamentals; Charlevoix, MI. August 27th 2021

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 11330 US-31, Charlevoix, MI

Defensive Pistol Fundamentals lays the foundation for strong fundamental shooting skills that are necessary before building up to more advanced training. This class covers safe weapon handling...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTPWG_0bGQrJGG00

Charlevoix Farmers Market

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 307 Bridge St, Charlevoix, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 20, 2021 - October 7, 2021Thursday, 8AM - 1PM Location:Bridge Street, downtown Charlevoix

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRWTe_0bGQrJGG00

Dragon Boat Festival

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

WHY DRAGON BOAT RACING? The Charlevoix Circle of Arts will host its inaugural Dragon Boat Festival in early August to help support its mission to cultivate a more inspired and educated community...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7Bn7_0bGQrJGG00

Backroads to Bier's Music Series

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 17959 Ferry Rd, Charlevoix, MI

Enjoy live music every week at Bier's Inwood Brewery. The Backroads to Bier's Music Series features local artists throughout Northern Michigan.

Learn More

Exhibit: Summer Salon

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 109 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

Our 2nd annual salon-style exhibit showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Join us this summer as our exhibit gallery turns sales gallery! We are delighted to offer a...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix, MI
21
Followers
206
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlevoix, MI
Government
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Boat Racing#Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy