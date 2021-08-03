Live events on the horizon in Charlevoix

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Charlevoix is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charlevoix area:

Defensive Pistol Fundamentals; Charlevoix, MI. August 27th 2021 Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 11330 US-31, Charlevoix, MI

Defensive Pistol Fundamentals lays the foundation for strong fundamental shooting skills that are necessary before building up to more advanced training. This class covers safe weapon handling...

Charlevoix Farmers Market Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 307 Bridge St, Charlevoix, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 20, 2021 - October 7, 2021Thursday, 8AM - 1PM Location:Bridge Street, downtown Charlevoix

Dragon Boat Festival Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

WHY DRAGON BOAT RACING? The Charlevoix Circle of Arts will host its inaugural Dragon Boat Festival in early August to help support its mission to cultivate a more inspired and educated community...

Backroads to Bier's Music Series Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 17959 Ferry Rd, Charlevoix, MI

Enjoy live music every week at Bier's Inwood Brewery. The Backroads to Bier's Music Series features local artists throughout Northern Michigan.

Exhibit: Summer Salon Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 109 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

Our 2nd annual salon-style exhibit showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Join us this summer as our exhibit gallery turns sales gallery! We are delighted to offer a...