What’s up York: Local events calendar

(YORK, NE) York is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in York:

Sutton Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Exeter-Milligan Exeter, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 318 S River Ave, Exeter, NE

The Exeter-Milligan (Exeter, NE) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Sutton (NE) on Thursday, August 26 @ 7p.

Breathe - Women’s Retreat Hordville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2909 N W Rd, Hordville, NE

Just wanted to put this little nugget in the back of your brains, because October will be here before you know it! This years Women’s Retreat will be held at Covenant Cedars in Nebraska and we are...

VIBE at 5 - McLean Beef York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

VIBE at 5 – August 19 – 4:30PM - 6:30PM – Unwind the work week on Thursday, August 19 at McLean Beef's NEW location 3208 S. Lincoln Ave. VIBE at 5 is your chance to engage with and learn about...

First Friday with Raw Nerve & FIREWORKS! Stromsburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Late shopping, great food, entertainment & more! Join us for the FIrst Fridays in June, July & August as we celebrate our community and our newly remodeled band stand! The Raw Nerve performs in...

Sunday School Kick Off York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 806 N Beaver Ave, York, NE

Come help us kick off the Sunday School year in the gym!