Lewistown calendar: Events coming up

(LEWISTOWN, MT) Lewistown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

Paint N' Sip Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

Come show off your skills while you enjoy a glass of wine! $40 per person

Farm in the Dell Biathlon/Fun Run Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:59 PM

The Farm in the Dell Biathlon/Fun Run is on Saturday August 7, 2021. It includes the following events: Biathlon 10K Bike/5K Run, 5K Walk/Run, Virtual Biathlon 10 K Bike-5K Run/5K Fun Run, and Team...

Summer Fun Day - Open Classroom — Lewistown Art Center Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 323 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

The LAC classroom is open to kids every Tuesday! Drop in to practice your artistic skills in drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics and more. Work at your own pace, on whatever projects you...

Montana Cowboy Poetry Grand Stage Show Starring Red Steagall Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1001 Casino Creek Dr, Lewistown, MT

With poetress Sareena Murnane of Choteau & The Carr Family Cowboy Band from Whitman, NE. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Patrick B Ray Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

Over the past decade, Patrick has shared his down-to-earth tunes with audiences from North Carolina to California, and along the backroads, llanos, and mountains in between. In true family...