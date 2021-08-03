Giants' Kenny Golladay leaves training camp practice with potential leg injury
Things are getting off to a messy start in training camp for the New York Giants. The offense has been subpar by most accounts and the team still doesn't know when it'll see running back Saquon Barkley on the field -- likely after the start of the regular season -- and now head coach Joe Judge finds himself looking for a health update on wide receiver Kenny Golladay, the team's biggest free agent acquisition of 2021. Golladay left practice on Tuesday with what appeared to be a leg injury, grabbing his hamstring following a receiving drill that ended with the ball being stripped away.www.cbssports.com
