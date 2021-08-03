Cancel
Grantsville, UT

Grantsville events calendar

Grantsville Times
 3 days ago

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Live events are lining up on the Grantsville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grantsville area:

UML UtahSBA Supermoto Race Series RD5

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Welcome to the 2021 season of the UtahSBA Supermoto Race Series presented by http://utahmotorcyclelaw.com/ Round 5 will take place on the Outer Loop configuration at Utah Motorsports Campus. Check...

SPECIAL ZenQiYoga @INCANDESCENCE Bonneville Seabase

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1600 UT-138, Grantsville, UT

Explore all upcoming bonneville events in Grantsville, Utah, find information & tickets for upcoming bonneville events happening in Grantsville, Utah.

Ride For Life 2021

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Benefiting: MAKE-A-WISH UTAH Mission Statement: We grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy!! AUGUST 21st ...

Cycle Fest

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Join us in watching three exciting races in one weekend. Bonneville Vintage GP with vintage and antique racing motorcycles of the American Historic Motorcycle Racing Association. The Honda...

Xtreme Xperience @ Utah Motorsports Campus

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Xtreme Xperience Worker Registration - Utah Motorsports Campus Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) &nb...

Grantsville, UT
With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

