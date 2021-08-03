Grantsville events calendar

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Live events are lining up on the Grantsville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grantsville area:

UML UtahSBA Supermoto Race Series RD5 Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Welcome to the 2021 season of the UtahSBA Supermoto Race Series presented by http://utahmotorcyclelaw.com/ Round 5 will take place on the Outer Loop configuration at Utah Motorsports Campus. Check...

SPECIAL ZenQiYoga @INCANDESCENCE Bonneville Seabase Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1600 UT-138, Grantsville, UT

Ride For Life 2021 Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Benefiting: MAKE-A-WISH UTAH Mission Statement: We grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy!! AUGUST 21st ...

Cycle Fest Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Join us in watching three exciting races in one weekend. Bonneville Vintage GP with vintage and antique racing motorcycles of the American Historic Motorcycle Racing Association. The Honda...

Xtreme Xperience @ Utah Motorsports Campus Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Xtreme Xperience Worker Registration - Utah Motorsports Campus Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) &nb...