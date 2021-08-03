Cancel
Odessa, MO

Odessa calendar: What's coming up

Odessa News Beat
 3 days ago

(ODESSA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Odessa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Odessa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uM8Wd_0bGQr5zL00

BackPack Sunday

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 801 SW 1st St, Oak Grove, MO

BackPack Sunday Hosted By New Life. Event starts at Sun Aug 15 2021 at 01:30 pm and happening at Oak Grove., **REGISTRATION will open on JULY 25**You must be registered to receive supplies!Free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lTHw_0bGQr5zL00

Bike Night party!

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1107 S Broadway, Oak Grove, MO

Bike Night party! Hosted By Scrap Yard Eatery and Pub. Event starts at Wed Aug 25 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Oak Grove., Come on out for another party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAg4t_0bGQr5zL00

Berry Acres & The Hilltop Food Tasting

Odessa, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6825 Missouri Highway 131, Odessa, MO 64076

Berry Acres & Hilltop brides & grooms! Come try some food and visit us here at the venues!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091ZEd_0bGQr5zL00

Book Lover’s Book Club – Odessa

Odessa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 W Mason St #1260, Odessa, MO

Book Lover\'s Book Club Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger\n

Dating Sarah - Scrap Yard Eatery & Pub

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1107 S Broadway, Oak Grove, MO

Dating Sarah - Scrap Yard Eatery & Pub Hosted By Scrap Yard Eatery and Pub. Event starts at Sat Aug 07 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Oak Grove., Classic Rock!

Odessa News Beat

Odessa News Beat

