Consol greenlights new coal mine investment after pandemic-related hold

The number of operating coal mines in the United States declined in 2020 as production increased, the Energy Department said. In 2020, 40 coal mines were opened or reactivated while 151 mines were idled or closed, reducing the number to 551, the lowest number since U.S. production peaked in 2008, the EIA said. The number of mines in the U.S. has declined by more than 60 percent since 2008.