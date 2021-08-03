Cancel
Big Sandy, MT

Big Sandy events coming soon

Posted by 
Big Sandy Bulletin
Big Sandy Bulletin
 3 days ago

(BIG SANDY, MT) Live events are coming to Big Sandy.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Big Sandy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0RmG_0bGQr2LA00

Revive

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 15th St, Fort Benton, MT

Three days on the Mighty Missouri, with locally catered field meals, river side massages, a stay at the Grand Union, Piyo on the historic Old bridge, tours of Fort Benton’s museums, and an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhJKR_0bGQr2LA00

Celebration of life

Big Sandy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Johannes Ave, Big Sandy, MT

Here is Janis Reichelt-Kaiser’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Janis Reichelt-Kaiser of Big Sandy, Montana, born in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwMUJ_0bGQr2LA00

Bullhook Community Health Center COLOR Fun Run/Walk 2021

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Bullhook Community Health Center COLOR Fun Run/Walk 2021 is on Saturday August 14, 2021. It includes the following events: Bullhook Community Health Center Color Fun 1 Mile Run/Walk 2021 and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LwTY_0bGQr2LA00

Homecoming 2021

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 13th St W, Havre, MT

Save the date - September 25th! Join us for a grand reunion and Homecoming celebration this September! We invite all of our alumni to come back home for a festive weekend. More details to come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiE8f_0bGQr2LA00

TLV at Vizsla

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1753 US Highway 2 NW, Space 17, Havre, MT

TLV at Vizsla at Vizsla Brewing, 1753 US Highway 2, NW, Havre, MT 59501, Havre, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm

