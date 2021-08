Johnson secured both his targets for 19 yards during the Steelers' 16-3 preseason win over the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. After a 2020 season in which he was charged with 15 drops, Johnson encouraging got his first official on-field action of the 2021 campaign on the right foot by securing both passes thrown his way. Johnson logged a whopping 144 targets a year ago in 15 games, and despite the somewhat surprising return of JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal this offseason, the third-year pro should still serve as Pittsburgh's most explosive and prolific fantasy asset at wideout.