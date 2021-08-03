Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Pedestrian killed after being hit twice on West Side Street (San Antonio, TX)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M28hJ_0bGQqlt700
Pedestrian killed after being hit twice on West Side Street (San Antonio, TX)

On Monday, a man lost his life after he was hit by two vehicles on a West Side street.

The fatal incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Castroville Road, near SW 26th Street. Reports revealed that the man was crossing Castroville Road in an area that was not a crosswalk and failed to stop for traffic. According to the authorities, a Fiat 500 heading westbound on Castroville Road initially hit the man.

The driver reportedly pulled over to call 911 when he was struck by a black Mazda 6 on the road. He was trapped under the Mazda 6 as a result of the impact. On arrival, officials declared the man dead. The identity of the deceased will be released after notifying the next of kin.

An investigation into the auto-pedestrian accident is ongoing.

August 3, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Texas region.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Cars
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Attorneys#Accident#Fiat#Texas Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person near Pines Village (New Orleans, LA)

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person near Pines Village (New Orleans, LA) A two-vehicle accident near Pines Village resulted in a fatality. At about 9:45 Wednesday evening, NOPD said in a statement that officers had responded to a traffic collision located at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Stemway Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Kawasaki dirt bike and a Porshe Cayenne SUV were involved in the crash.
Harrah, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

3 dead, 4 injured in a single-vehicle crash near Harrah (Harrah, WA)

On Thursday, three people lost their lives and four others suffered injuries after a single-vehicle accident near Harrah in Yakima County. Authorities were sent to the crash scene to the 3700-block of Shields Road between Progressive Road and Evans Road at about 10:00 a.m. A nearby postal carrier saw the crash in which three people were ejected from their vehicle.
Salinas, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA)

A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA) On Wednesday morning, two people received injuries in a DUI crash on W Market Street. The incident involving an entrapment took place at around 3:30 p.m. On arrival, authorities found a 2012 Jeep Liberty. According to the reports, the vehicle’s front end was wrapped around a power pole with a steel protective sleeve. Police said that the Jeep broke a power pole before it hit another pole.

Comments / 0

Community Policy