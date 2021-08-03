Pedestrian killed after being hit twice on West Side Street (San Antonio, TX)
On Monday, a man lost his life after he was hit by two vehicles on a West Side street.
The fatal incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Castroville Road, near SW 26th Street. Reports revealed that the man was crossing Castroville Road in an area that was not a crosswalk and failed to stop for traffic. According to the authorities, a Fiat 500 heading westbound on Castroville Road initially hit the man.
The driver reportedly pulled over to call 911 when he was struck by a black Mazda 6 on the road. He was trapped under the Mazda 6 as a result of the impact. On arrival, officials declared the man dead. The identity of the deceased will be released after notifying the next of kin.
An investigation into the auto-pedestrian accident is ongoing.
