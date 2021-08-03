Live events on the horizon in Rawlins

(RAWLINS, WY) Rawlins has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rawlins:

Susan Gibson Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Get all 10 Susan Gibson releases available on Bandcamp and save 20% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of Compassionate Combat , The Hard Stuff ...

Sam Cox Band LIVE at Carbon County Fair (Rawlins, Wyoming) Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY

Explore Music Concerts events Happening in Rawlins. Attend Live Band Performances & orchestra music events in Rawlins With Us.

Black Ties & Boots Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

NOT A POLITICAL EVENT: This all about Feel Good Carbon County; information about survival of the boom and bust cycles, where we are currently and where we are headed. RSVP Highly Recommended! OPEN...

Carbon County Fair and Rodeo Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY

A celebration for those near and far that showcases all that the county has to offer. Plenty of things to do and see for young and old such as children's activities, entertainment, food and...

An Evening With Gema Pearl Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Enjoy an evening With Gema Pearl and her All Star band as she belts out the blues! And evening you don't want to miss! Meet and greet the band at 5:30 cocktails available and hors doeuvres will be...