Help Flint Beat celebrate Black Business Month
Flint, MI — August is National Black Business Month and Flint Beat wants to continue to tell the stories from Black-owned businesses throughout the city. According to a recent analysis released by the Flint & Genesee Group, 46% of small businesses in Genesee County are Black or African American owned—a statistic made more impressive as the national average of Black or African American owned business is 28.5%, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.flintbeat.com
