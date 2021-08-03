Cancel
Flint, MI

Help Flint Beat celebrate Black Business Month

By Kate Stockrahm
Flint Beat
Flint Beat
 3 days ago
Flint, MI — August is National Black Business Month and Flint Beat wants to continue to tell the stories from Black-owned businesses throughout the city. According to a recent analysis released by the Flint & Genesee Group, 46% of small businesses in Genesee County are Black or African American owned—a statistic made more impressive as the national average of Black or African American owned business is 28.5%, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Genesee County, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

COVID cases double in Flint area

Genesee County, MI—COVID cases in Genesee County have doubled since last week, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions. The county saw approximately 61 cases, with 18 coming from Flint, according to the report. The last time COVID numbers broke 60 cases occurred the...
Flint, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

Months after appointment, Flint’s CFO is leaving

Flint, MI— The City of Flint’s Chief Financial Officer is leaving her position less than six months after she was appointed. “City of Flint CFO Shelbi Frayer will be moving on to take a once in a lifetime opportunity and we wish her the best,” said Flint’s Director of Communications Melissa Brown on Aug. 6.
Flint, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

‘Choose your own adventure’ with Flint River Flotilla this weekend

Flint, MI—This weekend be ready to bring out your inner Ahab, Nemo, or Hook for the 2021 Flint River Flotilla. After a COVID-19 related hiatus, the Flint River Flotilla will be returning to Flint Aug. 7, this time with a “choose your own adventure” theme. Participants can choose different paths along the river, each with unique encounters with mystical animals and characters on display.
Flint, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

North Flint Food Market one step closer to bringing end to food desert

Flint, MI — The vacant building at the corner of West Pierson and Clio Road moved one step closer to becoming North Flint Food Market. “It just began as a direct response to the water crisis and the closure of two grocery stores in that Pierson Road corridor,” said Dr. Reginald Flynn of North Flint Reinvestment Corporation, a nonprofit organization and the developer for North Flint Food Market. “With the closure of those stores, we just mobilized people and brainstormed what potential solutions were.”
Flint, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

Gov. Whitmer visits Flint, announces ‘game-changing’ $100m investment in affordable housing

Flint, MI—From a small auditorium inside Coolidge Park Apartments—a former Flint elementary school turned apartment complex—Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued an ongoing press tour regarding her proposal to add $100 million in state investment to the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund. “Affordable, attainable housing is inextricably linked to the safety...
Flint, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

Affordability-focused comic con comes to Flint Aug. 7

Flint, MI— Really Cool Comic Con Inc. is coming to Flint’s Dort Federal Center for the first time Aug. 7, and yes, we promise it’ll be really cool. But beyond being cool, this convention was created to provide an quality experience at an affordable price, Event Coordinator Mike Blagborne said.
Flint, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

First Flint Glizzy Fest will feature over a dozen local artists

Flint, MI—A new Flint summertime event, Glizzy Fest, will bring together Flint hip hop and rap artists in a showcase designed to highlight local talent and businesses. The event, which will be headlined by Bootleg from the Dayton Family and Jon Connor will also feature another 15 performers all from the Flint area. Originally planned to be a ’90s themed event, organizer Kerale Cayton got the idea to rebrand to Glizzy Fest after a barbecue whereupon eating four hot dogs, his friends called him a glizzy gobbler.
Flint, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

How to handle blight? Flint organizations want residents’ input

Flint, MI– What needs to happen to eliminate vacant and blighted properties?. Maybe you think the answer is more demolitions, or perhaps you want to see the lawns of vacant properties be mowed and better maintained. You might see the main problem as illegal dumping, or maybe you think the issue is code enforcement.
Genesee County, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

Delta COVID variant detected in Flint area

Genesee County, MI— The Genesee County Health Department confirmed July 20 that two Genesee County residents tested positive for the Delta COVID-19 variant. Health officials performed a case investigation and contact tracing for both patients, according to a GCHD press release. The first patient tested positive on July 6 and the other July 8. Both were adult males and were not hospitalized, according to the press release.

