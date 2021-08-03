Help Flint Beat celebrate Black Business Month

Flint, MI—A new Flint summertime event, Glizzy Fest, will bring together Flint hip hop and rap artists in a showcase designed to highlight local talent and businesses. The event, which will be headlined by Bootleg from the Dayton Family and Jon Connor will also feature another 15 performers all from the Flint area. Originally planned to be a ’90s themed event, organizer Kerale Cayton got the idea to rebrand to Glizzy Fest after a barbecue whereupon eating four hot dogs, his friends called him a glizzy gobbler.