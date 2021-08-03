Events on the Creston calendar

(CRESTON, IA) Creston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creston area:

In Studio Dance Shop-The Spotlight School of Dance (Creston) Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 701 W Townline St, Creston, IA

We are excited to be back in Creston! We will be bringing everything you need to prepare for the upcoming dance season. We will be fitting pointe shoes by appointment only. Make sure you sign up...

Relay For Life of Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.

Reiki Training Level 1 Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Reiki is a relaxation and stress-reduction technique that can be used anywhere and anytime to calm you when you are feeling stressed, and replenish you when you are feeling depleted. It is an...

Pizza on the Prairie Orient, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2773 290th St, Orient, IA

Pizza on the Prairie combines local foods, nature, art and music into an event that appeals to multi-generations. Hand-crafted brick oven pizza, sides, desserts and signature adult beverages are...

Lighted Christmas Parade Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 208 W Taylor St, Creston, IA

More than 50 lighted entries in this nighttime parade, Thursday night. Soup suppers, quilt show, carolers, living windows. "There's No Place Like Creston" Festivities continue through Sunday.