PREP GOLF: Har-Ber maintains control of Lady Wildcat Classic
SPRINGDALE -- Charlie Whorton shot a 72 to lead Springdale Har-Ber to its third consecutive Lady Wildcat Classic title on Monday afternoon at Springdale Country Club. The defending Class 6A state champion Lady Wildcats posted a team total of 235 to lead the way, while Bentonville and Russellville rounded out the top three with scores of 292 and 306 respectively in the first tournament of the prep golf season.www.arkansasonline.com
