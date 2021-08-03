Live events on the horizon in Douglas

(DOUGLAS, WY) Douglas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Douglas:

Whiskey barrel and wagon wheel board Class Glenrock, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Paint a stained wood board with stencil and instruction! Create a floral arrangement on board! Choose a whiskey barrel and wagon wheel, or a bucket or watering can! Cost is $45 per person all...

Demolition Derby Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 W Center St, Douglas, WY

Come see the metal twisting action at the 2021 Wyoming State Fair Demolition Derby! Get your tickets today! This ticket includes your fair admission! No ticket is required for guest who are ages 3...

Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 W Center St, Douglas, WY

The State Fair is Wyoming's Barnyard Mardi Gras! For over 90 years the fair has become the largest youth event in the state with more than 160 events, including livestock shows, general exhibits...

Celebration of life Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 64 Golf Course Rd, Douglas, WY

Here is Delores Kassner’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Open Mic Night Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 813 US-20 BUS, Douglas, WY

Join us for a night of poetry, music, comedy, interpretive dance and community. Share your gifts and talents or just bad, family friendly jokes. Let's just have some fun!