Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, WY

Live events on the horizon in Douglas

Posted by 
Douglas News Beat
Douglas News Beat
 3 days ago

(DOUGLAS, WY) Douglas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Douglas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cW0kk_0bGQqYMY00

Whiskey barrel and wagon wheel board Class

Glenrock, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Paint a stained wood board with stencil and instruction! Create a floral arrangement on board! Choose a whiskey barrel and wagon wheel, or a bucket or watering can! Cost is $45 per person all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vNDc_0bGQqYMY00

Demolition Derby

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 W Center St, Douglas, WY

Come see the metal twisting action at the 2021 Wyoming State Fair Demolition Derby! Get your tickets today! This ticket includes your fair admission! No ticket is required for guest who are ages 3...

Learn More

Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 W Center St, Douglas, WY

The State Fair is Wyoming's Barnyard Mardi Gras! For over 90 years the fair has become the largest youth event in the state with more than 160 events, including livestock shows, general exhibits...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QjIX_0bGQqYMY00

Celebration of life

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 64 Golf Course Rd, Douglas, WY

Here is Delores Kassner’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvH4J_0bGQqYMY00

Open Mic Night

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 813 US-20 BUS, Douglas, WY

Join us for a night of poetry, music, comedy, interpretive dance and community. Share your gifts and talents or just bad, family friendly jokes. Let's just have some fun!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Douglas News Beat

Douglas News Beat

Douglas, WY
18
Followers
175
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Obituaries
City
Douglas, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Barnyard Mardi Gras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy