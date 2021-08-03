Cancel
Houghton, MI

What’s up Houghton: Local events calendar

Houghton Digest
(HOUGHTON, MI) Live events are coming to Houghton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houghton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3MVm_0bGQqViN00

Houghton Waterfront

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Houghton Waterfront at 1100 W Lakeshore Dr, Houghton, MI 49931-2434, United States on Thu Aug 12 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFhk4_0bGQqViN00

Harry Potter Escape Room

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 58 Huron St, Houghton, MI

Quest for the Quidditch Gear! Peeves has stolen the Hogwarts Quidditch game snitch. All Quidditch practices, scrimmages, and games are hereby suspended until it can be recovered. As members of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deB1F_0bGQqViN00

(Women's Soccer) Michigan Tech vs. Michigan Tech

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 47.112309,-88.546654, 500 Macinnes Dr, Houghton, MI

Women's Soccer: Michigan Tech vs. Michigan Tech, Intrasquad Scrimmage - Black vs. Gold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QE5ff_0bGQqViN00

Aeolus Quartet

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton, MI

Praised by Strad Magazine for their “high-octane” performance, the Aeolus Quartet is among the finest young string quartets performing today. Violinists Nicholas Tavani a...

Author Eugene Milhizer

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 58 Huron St, Houghton, MI

Join us for an evening with author Eugene Milhizer on Wednesday, Aug 4, at 6pm. His new book, Dissecting Anatomy of a Murder, examines and analyzes both the book and film, Anatomy of a Murder, in...

ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

