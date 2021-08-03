Events on the North Manchester calendar

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) North Manchester is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the North Manchester area:

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Silver Lake Indiana Silver Lake, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 979 Indiana 14, Silver Lake, IN 46982

You are invited to The Bobby Bowen Family Concert in Silver Lake Indiana at The Silver Lake Community Center.

Paint Like Bob Ross Oil Painting Class: "Sunflower" North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

Learn the basics of the wet-on-wet floral painting technique developed and trademarked by famous painter and TV personality, Bob Ross. Our Certified Ross Instructor will show you, step-by-step how...

No Sew Tie Dye Pillow North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

​Join us for two evenings in a row as we tie dye XL t-shirts (Monday) and turn them into comfy, colorful pillows (Tuesday) – no sewing required! All materials will be provided free of charge.

NMPL: Morning at the Movies- Luca North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

Join us at the library for fresh hot popcorn and a showing of the new movie, Luca! Seating will be provided, but feel free to bring your own bean bags, pillows, and blankets! “Set in a beautiful...

Chair Exercise South Whitley, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

Join Anna for a video-led gentle, low-impact stretching and toning class every Monday from 10:30 - 11:00.