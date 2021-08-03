Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Manchester, IN

Events on the North Manchester calendar

Posted by 
North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
 3 days ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) North Manchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Manchester area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfNm7_0bGQqTwv00

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Silver Lake Indiana

Silver Lake, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 979 Indiana 14, Silver Lake, IN 46982

You are invited to The Bobby Bowen Family Concert in Silver Lake Indiana at The Silver Lake Community Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqXSi_0bGQqTwv00

Paint Like Bob Ross Oil Painting Class: "Sunflower"

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

Learn the basics of the wet-on-wet floral painting technique developed and trademarked by famous painter and TV personality, Bob Ross. Our Certified Ross Instructor will show you, step-by-step how...

Learn More

No Sew Tie Dye Pillow

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

​Join us for two evenings in a row as we tie dye XL t-shirts (Monday) and turn them into comfy, colorful pillows (Tuesday) – no sewing required! All materials will be provided free of charge.

Learn More

NMPL: Morning at the Movies- Luca

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

Join us at the library for fresh hot popcorn and a showing of the new movie, Luca! Seating will be provided, but feel free to bring your own bean bags, pillows, and blankets! “Set in a beautiful...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RiDwS_0bGQqTwv00

Chair Exercise

South Whitley, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

Join Anna for a video-led gentle, low-impact stretching and toning class every Monday from 10:30 - 11:00.

Learn More

Comments / 0

North Manchester Today

North Manchester Today

North Manchester, IN
37
Followers
205
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
North Manchester, IN
City
Silver Lake, IN
City
South Whitley, IN
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Market St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy