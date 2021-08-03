Events on the North Manchester calendar
(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) North Manchester is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the North Manchester area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 979 Indiana 14, Silver Lake, IN 46982
You are invited to The Bobby Bowen Family Concert in Silver Lake Indiana at The Silver Lake Community Center.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN
Learn the basics of the wet-on-wet floral painting technique developed and trademarked by famous painter and TV personality, Bob Ross. Our Certified Ross Instructor will show you, step-by-step how...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN
Join us for two evenings in a row as we tie dye XL t-shirts (Monday) and turn them into comfy, colorful pillows (Tuesday) – no sewing required! All materials will be provided free of charge.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN
Join us at the library for fresh hot popcorn and a showing of the new movie, Luca! Seating will be provided, but feel free to bring your own bean bags, pillows, and blankets! “Set in a beautiful...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN
Join Anna for a video-led gentle, low-impact stretching and toning class every Monday from 10:30 - 11:00.
