Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt releases statement on Cuomo investigation findings
NEW YORK- Following the Attorney General’s report on Governor Cuomo Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt released the following statement:. “Today is a sad and sobering day for all New Yorkers. The Attorney General’s findings confirm and reinforce the allegations brought by the brave women who came forward against a powerful figure — that Andrew Cuomo is a serial harasser, unfit to hold public office. In the wake of another devastating report, now more than ever Andrew Cuomo must resign. If he fails to do so, the legislature must immediately reconvene to take action to remove him.www.binghamtonhomepage.com
Comments / 0