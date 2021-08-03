Gunnison calendar: Events coming up
(GUNNISON, CO) Live events are coming to Gunnison.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gunnison:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO
Each year, the League holds outreach meetings both in the spring and in the fall. View a list of Municipalities by CML District or view a map of the districts here
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230
One Jump Forward, Three Decades Back...it's I Bar Ranch favorites, The Goonies! A benefit night for gO Initiative & TETWP
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230
Enjoy an evening of West Texas Swing music with Ray Benson and the band, as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 850 Co Rd 49, Gunnison, CO
Join Gunnison County Democrats for our annual Unity Dinner fundraiser! We will be hosting a dinner and meet & greet with local elected officials as well as candidates for CD3. When: August 22...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 307 N Wisconsin St, Gunnison, CO
Join us every Tuesday from 10-10:30 am as we read, sing, rhyme and dance! We will be meeting on the lawn outside of the library.
