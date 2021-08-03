Cancel
Gunnison, CO

Gunnison calendar: Events coming up

Gunnison Voice
 3 days ago

(GUNNISON, CO) Live events are coming to Gunnison.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gunnison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzVIB_0bGQqNtn00

District 10 Fall Meeting East - Gunnison | CML

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO

Each year, the League holds outreach meetings both in the spring and in the fall. View a list of Municipalities by CML District or view a map of the districts here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3foe_0bGQqNtn00

Grits, Guts and Gals…..and The Goonies

Gunnison, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230

One Jump Forward, Three Decades Back...it's I Bar Ranch favorites, The Goonies! A benefit night for gO Initiative & TETWP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qR4T_0bGQqNtn00

50th Anniversary of Asleep At The Wheel

Gunnison, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230

Enjoy an evening of West Texas Swing music with Ray Benson and the band, as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUDlw_0bGQqNtn00

Annual Unity Dinner

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 850 Co Rd 49, Gunnison, CO

Join Gunnison County Democrats for our annual Unity Dinner fundraiser! We will be hosting a dinner and meet & greet with local elected officials as well as candidates for CD3. When: August 22...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXJdc_0bGQqNtn00

Babies in the Backyard

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 307 N Wisconsin St, Gunnison, CO

Join us every Tuesday from 10-10:30 am as we read, sing, rhyme and dance! We will be meeting on the lawn outside of the library.

Gunnison Voice

Gunnison, CO
With Gunnison Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

