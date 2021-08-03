Gunnison calendar: Events coming up

(GUNNISON, CO) Live events are coming to Gunnison.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gunnison:

District 10 Fall Meeting East - Gunnison | CML Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO

Each year, the League holds outreach meetings both in the spring and in the fall. View a list of Municipalities by CML District or view a map of the districts here

Grits, Guts and Gals…..and The Goonies Gunnison, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230

One Jump Forward, Three Decades Back...it's I Bar Ranch favorites, The Goonies! A benefit night for gO Initiative & TETWP

50th Anniversary of Asleep At The Wheel Gunnison, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 850, County Rd 49, Gunnison, CO 81230

Enjoy an evening of West Texas Swing music with Ray Benson and the band, as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary!

Annual Unity Dinner Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 850 Co Rd 49, Gunnison, CO

Join Gunnison County Democrats for our annual Unity Dinner fundraiser! We will be hosting a dinner and meet & greet with local elected officials as well as candidates for CD3. When: August 22...

Babies in the Backyard Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 307 N Wisconsin St, Gunnison, CO

Join us every Tuesday from 10-10:30 am as we read, sing, rhyme and dance! We will be meeting on the lawn outside of the library.