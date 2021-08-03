Cancel
Moab, UT

Moab events coming soon

Posted by 
Moab News Alert
 3 days ago

(MOAB, UT) Moab has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moab:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyMxA_0bGQqM1400

Lost Freedom: Narrated by George Takei

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Mile Post 14 Hwy 128, Moab, UT

Lost Freedom: Japanese American Confinement in America, Narrated by George TakeiThe program’s centerpiece is a world premiere of a Moab Music Festival commission by Composer-in-Residence and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302WlK_0bGQqM1400

Moab Folk Festival

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 198 East Center Street, Moab, UT 84532

Join us for the 19th Annual Moab Folk Festival in beautiful Moab, Utah on November 6 & 7, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daLqB_0bGQqM1400

Artist Registration: Red Rock Arts Festival 2021

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 111 E 100 N, Moab, UT

Artist Registration for Plein Air Moab Use code EARLYBIRD for $20 off registration through May 31st, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vo9WX_0bGQqM1400

Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 111 E 100 N, Moab, UT 84532

The Natural Building Alliance presents the 2021 Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference. This will be our first conference outside of Colorado. Come join us in Beautiful Moab, Utah, the home of Community Rebuilds and endless recreation opportunities. The event will be held at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center Thursday, October 14 through Saturday 16th. The theme of the conference is “All Hands In”. This theme recognizes and celebrates the fact that everything that all of us are doing i

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IZY9_0bGQqM1400

Moab Market Event

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us as we gather input from locals at our booth. Stop by, get some swag, and let your voice be heard!

