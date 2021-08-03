Willcox events calendar

(WILLCOX, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Willcox calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Willcox area:

Winemaking Scavenger Hunt Willcox, AZ

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 157 N Railroad Ave, Willcox, AZ

Time to learn more about winemaking! More information coming soon. span

Coronado Vineyards Saturdays – Green Chile Burgers and Wine Willcox, AZ

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2909 E Country Club Dr, Willcox, AZ

Green Chile Burgers and Wine every Saturday. Please check our […]

Wine Country BBQ Pearce, AZ

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

LDV Winery BBQ Saturday August 7; 11:30 to 4:30 at the vineyard in SE AZ. Lunch served from 11:30 to 2 with winemaker tour at 2:00. $40 per person. LDV wine club members call or email to register...

Exchange Table Willcox, AZ

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 402A W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox, AZ

Bring good condition dance, gymnastics, and sporty clothes, and dance shoes! Leave for someone or exchange for what you might need for the upcoming season!

Inde Motorsports Ranch - Nov 15 - 16 Willcox, AZ

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 9301 W Airport Rd, Willcox, AZ

Inde Motorsport Ranch is our winter home from October through April. Located in the desert about an hour southeast of Tucson, Arizona, Inde has everything a motorsports enthusiast could ever dream...